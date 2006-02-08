SCRANTON – For generations, they have baptized infants, witnessed marriages, celebrated the Eucharist, comforted grieving families, and guided countless souls in their relationship with Jesus Christ.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter to honor twelve priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination during the annual Mass for Priest Jubilarians.

Principal celebrant and homilist, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, recognized the priests for their decades of faithful service to the Church.

Together, the jubilarians represented 600 years of priestly ministry.

While each priest’s journey has been unique, several of the jubilarians shared a common reflection as they looked back on their years of service: the blessings they received far exceeded anything they sacrificed.

“I’ve gotten more,” Father Phillip J. Sladicka said when asked if the priesthood had given back as much as he had invested over the last fifty years.

Overcome with emotion, the Pastor Emeritus of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca paused before continuing.

“So much more. It’s all I can say.”

Ordained on May 1, 1976, Father Sladicka traces his vocation back to a family life rooted in faith and the encouragement of an aunt who inspired him to reflect on his desire to become a priest.

Looking back, he said some of his greatest joys have come through accompanying people during important moments in their lives and helping them grow in faith.

“Being with families, being with people, being able to draw them in through Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation,” he said. “What a joy it is to celebrate our Lord with people who love Him and are desiring to grow in the Lord.”

For Father John Polednak, who is also celebrating his fiftieth anniversary of ordination, the greatest gift of priesthood has likewise been the people he has served.

The former Diocesan Vicar for Clergy said he did not seriously consider priesthood until his sophomore year in college.

“Some things happened in my life, and I got the inkling that maybe I should try seminary,” he recalled. “The rest is history.”

Five decades later, Father Polednak still treasures the notes and cards he occasionally receives from parishioners who remember a homily, a conversation, or a moment of support years after it occurred.

“You don’t have an immediate family, but you have the whole parish, and the parish literally becomes your family and you’re very much enmeshed with them,” he added.

Among this year’s jubilarians, no one has served longer than Father Joseph J. Adonizio, who was recognized for seventy years of priesthood.

Ordained on May 29, 1956, Father Adonizio has witnessed tremendous changes in both the Church and society during his seven decades of ministry.

Now approaching his 100th birthday, he remains deeply grateful for his vocation.

“I had within me a feeling that I wanted to serve and also that I would have Christ in my life,” he said when reflecting on his decision to enter the priesthood.

Throughout his ministry, some of his most meaningful moments came while caring for those who were suffering.

“One of my greatest joys was visiting the sick and comforting families in mourning,” he said.

Although he eventually stepped away from active ministry, Father Adonizio continues to reflect with gratitude on the blessings God has bestowed upon him.

“God has been very generous and good to me,” he said. “I thank Him every moment of my life. Throughout the day, I express my gratitude: ‘Thank you Lord, thank you.’”

He also credits the Blessed Mother for being by his side.

“Our Blessed Mother has guided my priesthood and protected me all these years,” he added.