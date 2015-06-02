BEACH LAKE – In a special celebration that blended nostalgia with hope for the future, Catholics in rural Wayne County celebrated the 100th anniversary of Saint Bernard Church on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

The day began with a joyous 10:30 a.m. Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, who emphasized the church’s role as a cornerstone of the community.

“We are intimately connected with every soul who has worshiped in this place beginning with those that were here 100 years ago, and those of us today,” Bishop Bambera said. “We are bound together through the Eucharist that we celebrate on this altar and because of words of faith that we proclaim: ‘Christ has died, Christ is Risen, and Christ will come again.’”

Joseph Ehrenhardt has been attending Mass at Saint Bernard Church regularly since 1976. He calls the church a “close-knit community.”

“The church was built 100 years ago, before the (Great) Depression. When it was finished, they went through the depression. They went through World Wars and conflicts … yet the faithful were always here praying for peace and praying for the community,” he said.

Like many, Ehrenhardt discovered Saint Bernard Church because of the many resort communities in northern Wayne County. When he retired, his family moved to the community permanently and became more involved in his church community.

“We take in a lot of people from the resort areas every year and they’re part of our community here,” he added.

Over the years, Saint Bernard Church has become known for its welcoming spirit, drawing in people from all walks of life. Parishioners shared stories of how the church has been a refuge during times of need and a place of celebration during moments of joy.

“It is an anchor of the community,” parishioner Patrick La Tournous said. “There is a great amount of charity that comes out of here, whether it is through prayer or the practical sense.”

Gale Reers, who is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and has taught faith formation classes for 25 years, was inspired by the anniversary celebration.

“I feel that this community at Saint Bernard’s is very friendly. It is like a second home. Everybody in the parish is welcoming,” Reers explained. “We’re celebrating the past, present and future and God has blessed us in many ways including all the wonderful priests that we’ve had over the years to guide us.”

Saint Bernard Church is currently a worship site of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale. As many parishioners reflected on the anniversary of their church community, they expressed gratitude not only for the building – but for the opportunity to be part of something greater.

“The church is a reflection of the community and in particular, the Catholic community. Some churches have to develop a fellowship, but it seems to be natural here and it’s great,” parishioner David Ford explained. “The faith of the Christian community is strongly embedded. It’s one of the reasons why we’re so happy and comfortable here and I can’t see that changing. I see it just getting better over time.”

Following Mass, the anniversary festivities concluded with a community gathering at Lukan’s Family Resort in Hawley.