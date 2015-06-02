SCRANTON – Over the course of nine nights, hundreds of people filled the pews of Divine Mercy Parish for what has become a popular tradition in Lackawanna County.

Between Oct. 5-13, the Minooka-based parish hosted the well-known Candlelight Rosary Novena each night to celebrate the Marian month of October.

With parishes in the Diocese of Scranton currently involved in a Rosary Crusade, parishioner Joe Moceyunas described this year’s services as “very moving.”

“Once you experience it, it puts a whole different spin on your life and you’re very gracious and thankful for everything that God does,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see the faith that brings everybody here to pray to God.”

While the Candlelight Rosary Novena has now been taking place for 45 years in various parishes, Kathy Moceyunas feels it brought the Divine Mercy parish community even closer together.

With the theme for this year’s Rosary Novena, “In God We Trust,” Moceyunas found herself praying for our world.

“It really is a very prayerful moment, and it takes away from our busy lives. We come together and pray to the Blessed Mother. It’s just beautiful from start to finish,” she said.

During each night of the event, people recited the rosary together, crowned the Blessed Mother, reflected on a Gospel passage, prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and used candlelight during Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

“I think it touches their hearts,” Deacon Carmine Mendicino, the Candlelight Rosary Novena’s long-time director, said. “No one leaves the church, even after it is over, they want to stay until the last song is finished and then they stop and talk to one another and share their feelings. It’s beautiful.”

The candlelight ambiance, combined with heartfelt prayers and music, creates a moving experience for all attendees – including many men – which Mendicino says was very evident this year.

“Many men come to this, and they are touched in a very special way,” Mendicino added. “I think it’s something that Mary has brought to all of us that we might enjoy.”

Father Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., Pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, said the nightly event was a beautiful way to honor Jesus through his Blessed Mother.

“They’re bringing the gift of faith into this church and if that moves me as a mere human being, as a priest, imagine what it does to the heart of Christ and to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Father McDonnell said.