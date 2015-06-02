WILKES-BARRE – Two long-time Catholic educators in the Diocese of Scranton, who have spent their careers instilling the values of compassion, integrity, and a love for learning in their students, were recognized for their accomplishments at this year’s Diocesan Teachers’ Institute Mass on Sept. 16, 2024.

Heather Feher and James Renfer were each presented with the Saint John Paul II Award by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, inside Saint Nicholas Church.

The award recognizes 25 years of dedicated service to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.

“I believe in Catholic education,” Feher said. “I love being able to pass my values onto the children.”

For the last 18 years, Feher has taught kindergarten at Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary School in Wilkes-Barre. She previously spent six years teaching kindergarten at Gate of Heaven School and one year teaching pre-school at Saint Mary’s Byzantine School.

Feher said she loves teaching kindergarten because the kids are excited about coming to school each day.

“I like when they accidentally call me ‘mommy.’ Now that I’m getting older, I’ve been called ‘grandma’ twice this year,” she joked. “I also love it when they come back from Holy Redeemer High School and visit us all right before they graduate. I love when I see them all grown up.”

Renfer started his teaching career in 1999 teaching sixth-through-eighth grade at Sacred Heart School in Dupont. He then moved to Wyoming Area Catholic School, where he taught fourth grade for 13 years, and for the last five years has been teaching eighth grade.

“It’s important that we keep the faith going in the schools,” Renfer said.

As their fellow educators applauded them after the awards presentation, both Feher and Renfer said their success is a direct reflection of the incredible educational community that surrounds them.

“We’re all very close. They’re wonderful people,” Renfer said of his fellow Catholic educators.

“We are a family,” Feher added. “We’re very close. I’ve made a lot of good friends.”