SCRANTON – Three seminarians for the Diocese of Scranton took another significant step on their path to the priesthood during a special Mass with the Rite of Candidacy at Marywood University on June 25, 2025.

Taking place on the final day of this year’s Quo Vadis and Fiat Days, each man pledged his intention to continue formation for the priesthood.

During the Mass, Esteban Marengo from Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, along with Daniel O’Brien from Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Pittston, and Nicholas Wasko from Saint Ann Basilica Parish, were formally accepted as candidates for Holy Orders through the Rite of Candidacy.

“All that was going through my mind was thank you Lord for putting me here,” O’Brien said. “Thank you for surrounding me with these wonderful young men who are on the same track as me.”

The Rite of Candidacy is an important milestone in seminary formation. It marks the Church’s formal recognition that a seminarian is progressing in his discernment and is considered suitable to be admitted to the next stages of preparation for the priesthood.

During the Rite, the candidates were questioned publicly by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton. They were asked whether they are prepared to “form your mind and heart in such a way that you will be able to faithfully serve Christ the Lord and his Body, the Church.”

Each man then responded with “I do.”

“Leading up to Candidacy, the main focus has been growing in my relationship with Christ, just growing as a Christian man, growing in virtue, growing in faith – but there comes a point where you have to start becoming more intentional in your preparations,” Marengo said. “It is a public sign that I really am trying my best to discern properly, to discern seriously.”

Marengo said he was inspired to consider the priesthood after seeing his previous pastor, Father Scott Sterowski, always filled with joy when he was amongst the faithful. That helped him recognize the priesthood is about service.

“There is just something about giving the full gift of yourself, almost pouring yourself out for others,” he explained. “I would say that is what is most appealing to me. It would be an absolute honor to one day be able to give the gift of myself to these wonderful, faithful people.”

The Rite of Candidacy taking place during Quo Vadis and Fiat Days, the Diocese’s annual vocations camps for high school students, was no coincidence. It allowed young people discerning their own paths in life to witness the beauty of vocational commitment.

“I’m a later vocation. There is no real set timeline for God’s call,” Wasko said. “Some people pursue it right out of high school when they’re young. Others wait a few years and say, ‘maybe I should be going down this path.’”

As the three men continue their formation, they expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported them with their prayers and encouragement.

“I am here because God has a plan for me,” O’Brien said. “I am so excited to be able to call Scranton home and serve the people of God.”