SCRANTON – In a world that often demands quick answers, dozens of high school students from across the Diocese of Scranton took a bold step in the opposite direction this June.

They paused. They prayed. And they listened.

For many of the 66 young men and women who attended the Diocese’s annual Quo Vadis and Fiat Days camps, one message rose to the top of their experience: Trust in God.

Whether it came during quiet moments of Eucharistic Adoration, small group conversations or simply time with their peers, the call to trust – deeply and freely – left a lasting impression.

“No matter how hard the storm is, no matter how hard life will get, just trust in Him and everything will go well,” Emily Lopez, a young adult from Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, said.

“Be humble and don’t say, ‘this is what I want,’ just listen to him and ask God ‘what do you want for me,’” Jacob Bryk, a young adult from Saint Therese Parish in Shavertown, added.

Held June 23-25, 2025, at Marywood University, Quo Vadis Days (for high school boys) and Fiat Days (for high school girls) provided a space for teens to reflect on how God is calling them – not just in the future – but right now in their daily lives.

Through various activities, which included prayer, talks, Mass, and interactive games, the camps offered participants the opportunity to step away from the ‘noise’ of everyday life and be reminded of who they are as children of God.

“I really enjoyed it. I met a lot of new people, and everyone was just so nice,” Jade Quijandria, a young adult from Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish in Hazleton, said.

“Being together here as one unit, helping each other find faith, find that full trust in the Lord and trying to find what He’s calling them for was important.”

“You get to spend time with other guys your age who are in the same position,” Daniel Bordas, a young adult from Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg, added. “None of us really know what we’re going to do (with our lives yet).”

The camps invited students to learn more about the many vocations available to them, including marriage, priesthood, and religious life.

Angelo Ramos, a young adult from Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow, is considering a call to the Diocesan priesthood or religious life. He was thankful for the many opportunities he had to interact with seminarians and priests throughout the three-day experience.

“You can ask questions and get good answers that you don’t just type on Google,” Ramos explained.

Throughout the three-day camp, 38 young men took part in Quo Vadis Days, which translates from Latin to “Where are you going?” The name comes from the famous encounter between Saint Peter and Christ and invites campers to reflect on that same question in their own lives.

Fiat Days, which welcomed 28 young women in only its second year, draws its name from Mary’s “yes” to God – and encourages participants to open their hearts to how God may be calling them to serve and love others.

While both camps provided ample time for spiritual growth, the students also had plenty of time for sports, music, and icebreakers to help them build long term friendships.

“I really enjoyed it,” first time participant Johanna Davison of Scranton said. “Coming here has helped me learn to listen and just be willing and open to whatever God wants me to do.”