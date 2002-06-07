SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has appointed Adeline (Addie) Rocco as the new Safe Environment Coordinator for the Diocese of Scranton.

She began serving in this new role on July 7, 2025.

As Safe Environment Coordinator, Rocco will assist the Diocese of Scranton in maintaining safe environments for the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton – especially our children and the most vulnerable among us.

Rocco will oversee child protection training programs, background checks, and compliance efforts across all parishes, schools, and diocesan institutions.

Bishop Bambera said Rocco brings a depth of experience to this important role. Her career spans law enforcement, education, healthcare, pastoral care, and public service.

Rocco has previously served as a police officer in Roaring Brook Township and Scranton. While working in the Scranton Police Department, she held the position of patrol corporal and was also a crisis negotiator. She has also served as the Director of Public Safety and was an adjunct professor at Keystone College.

The Bishop noted Addie also brings a strong pastoral dimension to her work, having most recently served as Director of Mission Integration and Spiritual Care at St. Mary’s Villa in Elmhurst.

“I am so excited and honored to be able to serve in the Diocese of Scranton in this capacity,” Rocco stated. “This role encompasses both my service and dedication to ensure the safety of others in my church community and my pastoral experience of walking with others through the safe environment process.”

Rocco has served as a certified VIRTUS facilitator for 13 years, further demonstrating her deep commitment to child protection and safe environment education.

“The Lord has always asked me to be part of the solution to challenges and to get involved. Over the past 13 years, providing VIRTUS education has allowed me to help others be more aware of their surroundings and be a better reporter. Continuing education in VIRTUS allows us all not to be complacent. When we become unaware, we allow things to happen under our watch,” she explained.

Rocco is no stranger to the Diocese of Scranton. Her husband, Nick, is currently a Permanent Deacon at Saint Eulalia Parish in Roaring Brook Township. Addie also currently serves as Coordinator for Deacon Wives and Families, accompanying women whose husbands are discerning and preparing for the diaconate.

In announcing her role as the new Safe Environment Coordinator for the Diocese of Scranton, Bishop Bambera noted that Rocco’s broad experience, coupled with her civil service and Catholic ministry experience, make her “uniquely qualified” to lead and support our safe environment efforts with professionalism and compassion.

“She is eager to work collaboratively with pastors, principals, parish staff members and our Diocesan offices to ensure we uphold our responsibility to protect all God’s children,” Bishop Bambera stated.

“I cannot wait to work with, and for all, the members of the Diocesan family. This is a ministry to me, and I look forward to working alongside every member to ensure the safety of all. With four teenage daughters and my experience as a Chaplain, I hope to bring an element of compassionate awareness to ensure the protection of all in our Diocese and community. This opportunity is such a blessing,” Rocco added.