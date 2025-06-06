SCRANTON – For the last five years, the Diocese of Scranton has been working proactively to address the realities of our local church while striving to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming decade. The Diocese created its Vision 2030 Pastoral Planning Process in order to create vibrant expressions of parish life rooted in the life of Jesus Christ.

This planning process addresses the ongoing needs of parishes through the lens of four distinct priority drivers: Vibrancy of Parish Life (Mass Attendance & Sacraments); Condition of Facilities; Financial Viability of a Parish; and Distribution and Availability of Clergy.

Over the last several months, conversation and consultation has taken place in several parish communities regarding how best to work together and grow together in faithfulness to Christ and His Church.

Beginning on July 1, 2025, three new consolidated parish communities will take shape. Each community will have a new name and the clergy assignments for the new parishes are listed below.

1.

Beginning on July 1, Blessed Sacrament Parish, with its sole worship site of Saint Anthony of Padua Church, Throop, will be consolidated with Holy Cross Parish, with its sole worship site of Saint Patrick Church, Olyphant.

The name of the newly consolidated parish will be Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish, pending his canonization on Sept. 7, 2025, after which time the consolidated parish will be Saint Carlo Acutis Parish.

Father Scott Sterowski, current pastor of both Blessed Sacrament and Holy Cross Parishes, has been appointed pastor of the newly consolidated parish. Deacon John P. Musyt will also serve the newly consolidated parish.

2.

Beginning on July 1, Annunciation Parish, with its sole worship site of Saint Gabriel Church, Hazleton, will be consolidated with Holy Name of Jesus Parish, with its sole worship site of Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.

The name of the newly consolidated parish will be Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish in honor of Saint Padre Pio.

Father Kevin Miller, current pastor of both parishes, has been appointed to serve as pastor of the newly consolidated parish. Father Neftali Feliz-Sena and Father Benito Hierro Aquino will serve as assistant pastors.

3.

Beginning on July 1, Most Precious Blood Parish, with its sole worship site of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton, will be consolidated with Queen of Heaven Parish, with its sole worship site of Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.

The name of the newly consolidated parish will be Our Lady of Peace Parish.

Father Anthony Generose, current pastor of both parishes, has been appointed to serve as pastor of the newly consolidated parish. Father Rafael Ofarril Bermudez Gonzalez will serve as assistant pastor.