SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has appointed Mark A. DiPippa as the new Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton.

He began serving in this new role on June 2, 2025.

DiPippa was selected for the position after an extensive interview process and brings a depth of experience in philanthropic development, strategic leadership, and mission-driven service to this role.

His career includes more than three decades of work in education, fundraising, and nonprofit management.

“Stepping into this role feels like coming home for me. I have received a warm welcome from all of the staff and leadership at the Diocese and I am looking forward to traveling to meet others in the eleven counties we serve,” DiPippa stated.

For the last decade, DiPippa has been working at Misericordia University, most recently serving as Director of Development for Individual, Corporate and Foundation Giving. During his time there, he was instrumental in securing the largest living alumni gift in the university’s history and led a revitalization of the development team that strengthened donor engagement.

A graduate of The University of Scranton with a Master of Science in Educational Administration, and Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education, DiPippa has continually demonstrated a heart for service, has inspired trust through building partnerships, and has maintained a deep respect for Catholic values.

His leadership roles at institutions such as MMI Preparatory School in Freeland, Wyoming Valley Montessori School in Kingston, and Rock Solid Academy in Shavertown, have also given him broad insight regarding cultivating alumni and donor relationships.

“My time in working with nonprofit agencies has allowed me to gain a vast knowledge of board, staff and constituent relationships, DiPippa said. “My prayer is that all of my skills and talents would be used to build upon the wonderful footing that the Foundation’s first executive director, Jim Bebla, left me. The cornerstone has been set for the Foundation, and we have already established multiple endowed funds, which will benefit the Diocese for years to come.”

In announcing the appointment, Bishop Bambera said DiPippa’s commitment to the mission of the Church, along with his proven ability to cultivate donor activity, and his passion of pastoral, educational, and service ministries, make him well-suited to guide the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton into the future.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the Foundation will continue to experience growth in its charitable efforts for the long-term sustainability for the Diocese of Scranton,” Bishop Bambera said.

“The future is bright for the Foundation. There is a great sense of momentum and my hope and prayer is that we can build something that spans far beyond my lifetime. The Foundation and the endowed funds we establish will have the potential to impact the Diocese in perpetuity,” DiPippa added.

For more information on the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, or to contact Mark DiPippa, visit catholicfoundationscranton.org.