SCRANTON – When asked why he came to the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass, Brian Kelly didn’t hesitate to be honest.

“My wife told me I was going to do it,” he joked with a smile, glancing at Pat, his wife of 50 years.

The Kellys, parishioners of Saint Andrew Parish in Wilkes-Barre, were among 115 couples honored at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on June 1 for reaching milestone anniversaries – 25, 50, and even more years of marriage. Together, the couples represented an astounding 4,880 years of love, partnership, and commitment.

But for Brian, after starting with direction, the occasion turned more into reflection.

“The more I thought about it, the more I said, what an honor, what a wonderful day and I would not ever have missed today,” he said.

His sentiment echoed throughout the Cathedral, which was filled with couples who’ve walked together through decades of joy, challenges, and struggles.

“Being married isn’t a bed of roses. It is an endeavor that two people take and they have to meet the challenges along the way,” Pat Kelly explained. “I believe God is right there with you, because between two people you have to have God with you, and he helps you get through everything.”

The Wedding Anniversary Mass, celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has become a beloved tradition in the Diocese of Scranton, honoring the sacred bonds of marriage.

In his homily, Bishop Bambera thanked couples for being living witnesses of love and perseverance.

“Christian marriage, your marriage, has endured because you come to see it as part of something much bigger than yourselves,” Bishop Bambera said. “You see your marriage as something of a mystery – the mystery of God’s love woven into creation, embraced in your lives and lived only through God’s grace.”

Each couple attending the Mass received a special certificate, but more than any memento, many said they were touched by the opportunity to come together and reflect on what it takes to build a marriage that lasts.

Many also appreciated the opportunity to renew their wedding vows during the Mass.

“It went by very quickly,” Christine Kane, a parishioner of Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin, said. “Renewing our vows was nice. It reminded me how long it has been since we’ve actually looked at each other in the eyes and said those vows.”

Christine and her husband, Thomas, are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

“It is a nice reminder of how our marriage started with vows and being in church,” Thomas added. “Church has always been a big part of our lives, so it is a nice reminder to reemphasize that on our anniversary like this.”

Asked what advice they might offer couples just starting their journey, this year’s attendees had many things to offer.

“Love, patience, and always listening to what the other person has to say,” Christine said.

“Communication is very important. Working together and knowing you’re working together and having a sense of humor,” Thomas added.

“I think it’s having faith in God that he is going to help you get through everything,” Pat Kelly said.

“Love, big time, I’ve had that from day one,” her husband Pat added with a smile.