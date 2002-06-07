WEST WYOMING – On Sunday, June 22, 2025, Rev. Douglas Jones, S.J., celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. at Saint Monica Parish. A reception was held for the lifelong member of the parish following Mass.

On June 14, 2025, Father Jones was one of five Jesuits ordained to the priesthood for the USA East Province at Saint Ignatius Church in Manhattan. New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan was the principal celebrant of the Ordination Mass.

Father Jones attended college at The University of Scranton, where he studied political science and international studies. It was during his college years that he got to know the Jesuits, especially through the Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Program.

Following his ordination, he will now spend a year doing research and pastoral work in Lebanon, with Saint Joseph University of Beirut and the Jesuit Refugee Service.