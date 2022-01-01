St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen recently installed a new member and officers to its advisory board.

Shown, from left: Judge Julia K. Munley, past board president, who swore in the new member and the new officers; Paola Giangiacomo, the newest addition to the Saint Francis Advisory Board; David Hollander, incoming advisory board president; Maria McCool, incoming advisory board secretary; Michele Bannon, incoming advisory board vice president.

For information about volunteer opportunities or the donation needs of the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, call (570) 342-5556.