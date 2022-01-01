The A.O.H. Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division Four has been keeping the memory of their Vice President Kevin Shaughnessy alive through the annual scholarship fund. This year‘s recipients were Allie Romanchick and Andrew Watter.

They are eighth grade students at All Saints Academy in West Scranton and will each receive a check for $500 for their high school education. Andrew will be going to Scranton Prep and Allie will be going to Holy Cross.

They are two fine young students who are going to do great things in their lives.