A $1,000 contribution was recently presented to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in connection with the Dunmore Community Charity Bowl.

From left are: David Hollander, Saint Francis Advisory Board President, Jackie Ruddy of Century 21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate, and Elyse Lexxus of Ricardo’s Market.

For information about volunteer opportunities or the donation needs of the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, call (570) 342-5556.