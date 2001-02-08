Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the feast of St. Casimir with a Mass held on Sunday, March 1st at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston. Third and Fourth degrees were also conferred at the Mass held by Reverend Joseph Elston. A luncheon and Amber District meeting in the Monsignor Bendik Center followed the service.

Pictured are Council members and Amber District members.

Front row, from left to right Evelyn Parra, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Judy Stodolny, Rob Kiska, Eileen Kelly, Tom Miller – Supreme Ritual Chair and Amber District Secretary, Barbara Miller-Amber District President, Dennis Palladino – 4 th Degree recipient, Janet Palladino – 4 th Degree recipient, Yvonne Branas – 4 th Degree recipient, Mary Claire Voveris and June Supey.

Second row, from left to right, Les Distin, Donna Albright, Anne Marie Distin, Lainey Mentrikoski, Joe Francik, Mary Portelli, Elaine Elko, Bill Sodnik, Tom Wierbowski – Amber District Vice President, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Tom Vaxmonsky, Don Waxmonsky, Irene Kovaleski, John Kovaleski, and Larry Domalakes. – Amber District Treasurer. Absent from photo was Beverly Harnen.