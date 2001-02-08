VATICAN CITY – On Sunday, March 1, 2026, seminarian Jacob P. Mutchler from St. Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, was one of 33 seminarians who received the Ministry of Acolyte in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at the Pontifical North American College, Vatican City State.

His Excellency, Archbishop Samuele Sangalli, Adjunct Secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization, conferred the Ministry of Acolyte.

In the rite of the Institution of Acolyte, Archbishop Sangalli placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of each candidate. He then said, “Take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of His Church.”

The seminarians, currently in their second year of formation at the College, have two additional years of theological studies before being ordained to the priesthood in their home dioceses.

The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome.

Founded in 1859 by Blessed Pius IX, the College has formed over 5,000 priests in the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States and Australia.

The College strengthens the bonds between Rome and local Churches worldwide, and it allows its students a first-hand encounter of the Church’s rich religious and cultural heritage.