HARRISBURG – With less than two weeks until the Pennsylvania March for Life, organizers have released information on who will be speaking at the event.



On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, thousands of pro-life advocates are expected to visit the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex to serve as a voice for life. The Pennsylvania March for Life is a public event and registration is not required.

Prior to attendees walking around the State Capitol beginning at noon, there is a rally which begins at 11:00 a.m. Toni McFadden, a pro-life advocate, will serve as the emcee.

Dr. Barry Whitworth, executive director, Baptist Resource Network, will give the opening prayer and Archbishop Nelson Perez of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will give the closing prayer.

Speakers during the rally will include Mark Houck, pro-life activist and co-founder and president of the King’s Men; Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute; Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Education and Defense Fund; Dr. Eric Hussar, Pennsylvania State Director of the American Academy of Medical Ethics; Wendy Burpee, executive director of Genesis Women’s Clinic; along with several state legislative leaders.

Pennsylvania March for Life activities will kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 22 with Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg, at 7:00 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will continue overnight until Benediction at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 23. Two additional Masses for Life will be held at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Diocese of Scranton is once again inviting all people of good will to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.

The Diocese will be sponsoring a bus that will have pick-up locations in Scranton (8:30 a.m.) and Wilkes-Barre (9:15 a.m.) on the morning of the rally.

Following the March for Life, participants who travel to Harrisburg on the Diocesan bus will also be invited to celebrate Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg and the bus will depart for home at the conclusion of Mass.

The cost of the trip is $15/per adult/$10 per student. Space on the bus is limited. Those interested are encouraged to contact Shannon Kowalski at (570) 207-2238 or SKowalski@dioceseofscranton.org to reserve a spot.