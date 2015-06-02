SCRANTON – Eight faith-filled men will take a step toward ordination as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton during a Mass on Sept. 28, 2024, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass, which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will include the Rite of Candidacy.

During the Rite of Candidacy, Bishop Bambera will accept the men to formally enter the diaconate formation process as Candidates. Over the next four years, these men will receive spiritual, theological and pastoral formation, and upon completion, will be called to ordination as permanent deacons.

The Rite of Candidacy is the first official recognition of the positive signs of a man’s vocation to the permanent diaconate.

The men who will be participating in the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders on Sept. 28 are:

William Chechel

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville

Daniel B. Cosacchi, Ph.D.

Saint Gregory Parish, Clarks Green

Jeffrey R. Kovaleski

Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Dickson City

Thomas J. Krzan

Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top

Kevin J. Martin

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville

Stephen O. Muntzenberger

Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top

Justo Paula-Martínez

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Scranton

Paul M. Zwolan

Saint Therese Parish, Shavertown

All are invited to attend the Sept. 28 Mass with the Rite of Candidacy. For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass and there will be a livestream available on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and links available on all Diocesan social media platforms.