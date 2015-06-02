HAZLETON – Across northeastern Pennsylvania, there are countless individuals who face the daily challenge of putting food on the table.

The crisis is one that many in our community may not fully realize.

Around the beginning of the year, Nancy Craig became one of the people needing assistance and turned to Saint Joseph Food Pantry in Hazleton for a helping hand.

“They care about you. They care about your needs. They care about what your family needs,” Craig said.

Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton operates Saint Joseph Food Pantry. Craig was so impressed by the pantry operations that she is now volunteering her time to help others who are struggling.

Pointing to the rising cost of gas and groceries, she is shocked to see the rising number of people needing assistance.

“There is not one person that I have seen yet come through these doors that is just looking for handouts,” Craig explained. “It is a need.”

The food pantries operated by Catholic Social Services are a lifeline for many people, providing not just food, but hope, dignity, and support.

With a dramatic increase in the number of individuals and families seeking assistance, Catholic Social Services is facing unprecedented demand. As the Catholic Ministries Appeal kicks off this month, the call for donations has never been more urgent.

“Every month, we see 50 new families that we have never seen before,” LeeAnn Lywiski, Hazleton Material Assistance Supervisor, said.

Lywiski has been helping the less fortunate for more than 22 years. During 2023, she says the Hazleton office of Catholic Social Services served 5,350 families, which equates to roughly 12,000 people.

“We try to give everybody dignity, respect, and confidentiality. We serve them and make them feel like they’re welcome here to receive the food,” she added.

It is a similar story at the Catholic Social Services food pantry in Carbondale. The office in Lackawanna County’s Up Valley helps an average of 300 families with food every week. On average, five to ten new families reach out for assistance on any given week.

“They know that they’re going to be respected, and they know, that if they’re here, they’re family to us while they’re here,” volunteer Richard Ward said.

Ward became a volunteer after falling on challenging times himself.

“I was homeless for a while and was at the shelter in Scranton and Catholic Social Services helped me get up here in one of the programs, so the least I could do was come down and help,” Ward added.

In addition to non-perishable food items, the Catholic Social Services Carbondale office also distributes milk, juice, fresh produce, and frozen meats.

“Nutrition is a huge factor for us. We want people to have well-balanced meals and that is something we really focus on here,” Dominique Jordan, Catholic Social Services Carbondale Office Supervisor, stated.

Parishioners are encouraged to contribute in any way they can. Donations to the Catholic Ministries Appeal can be made online at AnnualAppeal.org, by mail or by calling (570) 207-2250. Additionally, volunteers are always needed to help with the distribution of food and other essential services.

As the Appeal unfolds this year, the hope is that the community will come together to support this critical initiative. In a time of growing need, the strength of Catholic Social Services efforts lie in the organization’s ability to respond to community needs with compassion and solidarity.