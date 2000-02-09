FREELAND — Two lower Luzerne County parishes will host “Take Me to the Manger,” an Advent service by candlelight, on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m. in Saint Ann Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.

Presented by Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Freeland and Good Shepherd Parish in Drums, the candlelit devotional service is offered to prepare the hearts of the faithful during the Advent season for the celebration of the Birth of Jesus at Christmas.

The Advent service includes inspirational Scripture readings and Christmas carols, followed by food and fellowship accented with seasonally styled settings.

All members, neighbors and friends of the parishes are welcome to gather to reflect, rejoice and prepare for the solemnity of the Lord’s coming.

Those planning to attend are asked to make reservations by calling (570) 788-6970; (570) 788-3141; or (570) 443-9944.