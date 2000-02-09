CONYNGHAM – Saint John Bosco Parish will host an Adult Bible Study series during the Advent season in the parish’s Faith Formation Center in Conyngham.

The four-week Bible study will focus on “The Parables of Jesus,” beginning with a brief introduction followed by a closer look at several parables.

The series will be offered on four consecutive Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 & 22, with both a morning session (9:15 to 10:45 a.m.) and evening session (6 to 7:30 p.m.).

All faithful are welcome to attend the Advent Bible study to deepen their knowledge of Sacred Scripture, strengthen their faith, and spiritually prepare for the celebration of the Birth of Christ.

Registration is required by contacting the Saint John Bosco parish office at (570) 788-1997, ext. 3, and providing name and contact information.

The Bible study series is open to the public free of charge.

Participants are requested to provide their own Bible. Anyone in need of a study Bible, ones will be available for a cost of $10 each.