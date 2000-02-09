OLYPHANT — In preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ, Saint Carlos Acutis Parish will host two Advent reflection services at its worship sites in Olyphant and Throop.

An Advent devotional event, entitled “The Light in the Darkness,” will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. in Saint Patrick Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant.

The service will feature guest preacher, Passionist Father Melvin Shorter of Saint Ann Monastery in West Scranton, reflective prayers and meditation, and a Living Nativity presentation.

The parish will also present “Mary Did You Know,” an Advent reflection in preparation for the Christmas season, on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop.

Meditative music, in addition to Eucharistic Adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, will enhance the Advent service.