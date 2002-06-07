SCRANTON – Parishioners and visitors are once again descending on Saint Ann Basilica Parish in West Scranton for the annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann.

This year’s Novena, which begins today and runs through July 26, is a tradition that many faithful look forward to each summer. It is now in its 101st year.

“Saint Ann has touched my life, and I think the Novena is a great thing,” parishioner Ken Weiksner said.

Weiksner, who joined Saint Ann Basilica Parish in 2013, will attend several Novena Masses throughout the next nine days.

“I remember my mom and dad, they used to come and brought me here a few times when I was young,” he added. “People from all over come. They walk, they come by car, it’s a great thing to see all these people here praying together.”

The theme for this year’s Novena is ‘Hope Never Fails,’ echoing the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

“I’ve been coming to the Novena since my 20s,” parishioner Doreen Didario explained. “You come to thank God; you come to find peace and tranquility.”

The preachers for this year’s Novena are Father Curtis Kiddy, C.P., of North Palm Beach, Fla., and Father Cristian Martinez, C.P., of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Each day, the preachers will provide encouragement for fostering hope in the everyday circumstances of life.

“It’s so great to come here and be able to pray and be with God,” parishioner Lisa Killino stated.

Responding to growth in the Hispanic community throughout the Diocese of Scranton, the Novena will once again hold a daily Mass and Novena in Spanish at 7:30 p.m. from July 17 through July 25.

The Novena will conclude with the Solemn Closing Mass on Saint Ann’s Feast Day, July 26, at 7:30 p.m., celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

All faithful are welcome and encouraged to attend Novena Masses and devotions at the times that fit their schedule. Everyone in the community is also invited to visit the food stand located on the Basilica grounds. Proceeds from the sale of food and beverages benefit Saint Ann Basilica Parish.

“The food is very good, and I enjoy being with my family every year,” Tommy Killino added.