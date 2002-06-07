Reverend E. Francis Kelly, 83 of Dunmore, PA, died on Friday, July 18, 2025 after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for 58 years.

Reverend E. Francis Kelly, son of the late Edmund Francis Kelly and Mary M. (Kelley) Kelly, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1941. He was a graduate of South Scranton Catholic High School and attended St. Meinrad College of Liberal Arts, St. Meinrad Indiana earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in May 1963. Father received his seminary education from St. Meinrad School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana and was ordained to the priesthood in St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, on May 27, 1967 by the Most Reverend J. Carroll McCormick, late Bishop of Scranton.

Father Kelly was appointed Assistant Pastor pro tem at St. Vincent, Plymouth on June 10, 1967 and on June 22, 1967 was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Patrick, Scranton. In September 1972 Father was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Rose of Lima, Carbondale. Father was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Thomas Aquinas, Archbald in September 1973 and Chaplain at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carbondale in September 1980.

Father Kelly received his first pastorate at St. Ann’s, Freeland in September 1982. In June 1991 he was appointed Pastor at St. Francis of Assisi, West Hazleton. Father was appointed Pastor at Holy Savior, Wilkes Barre in July 1994 and served for eleven years until September 2005 when he was appointed Pastor at Our Lady of Victory, Harvey’s Lake. In July 2009, Father Kelly was appointed to the Office of Chaplain of the Little Sisters of the Poor and Holy Family Residence, Scranton and served until his retirement in 2016.

Father Kelly also served the Diocese of Scranton as Area Representative for the Commission on Ecumenism and Human Affairs in 1974 and Dean of the Freeland Deanery from 1989 to 1991. He also served three terms as Dean of the Wilkes Barre/Plains Deanery from August 1997 to December 2003; Chaplain to Knights of Columbus Council #302 and Auxiliary Chaplain Ancient Order of Hibernians Upper Lackawanna Valley.

Reverend Kelly celebrated the 50th Anniversary of his Ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, DD., J.C.L. on June 22, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Mary.

Father Kelly is survived by his brother Joseph Kelly and his wife Patricia, Pomona, CA, niece Melissa Shephard and nephew Matthew Berkley.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel at Marywood Heights, 2500 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA. Interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Moscow. Visitation will take place Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 6:45 pm followed by a Vesper Service to be celebrated at 7:00 p.m., and on Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to Mass.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, 20 South Main Street, Plains, PA 18705.

For additional information or to leave Father Kelly’s family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.