SCRANTON – The registration deadline for the Diocese of Scranton’s upcoming Jubilee Year Pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is quickly approaching in just about one month.

In order to ensure that all bus transportation can be arranged, a registration deadline of Aug. 18 has been established.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will lead a Jubilee Year of Hope Pilgrimage to the Basilica in Washington, D.C.

The day will include opportunities for public as well as private prayer, confessions, touring the National Shrine as well as the campus of The Catholic University of America, and conclude with Mass.

There are two ways to register.

The first way is to visit the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) and click on the “Jubilee Year Pilgrimage” tab. You can then fill in your information and pay by debit or credit card or PayPal account.

The second way to register is to contact your local parish office. Many parishes are signing up pilgrims and will forward that information to the Diocese.

The cost of the bus trip is $80 per person. Once all of the registration information is received on Aug. 18, bus roster and arrival/depature locations will be finalized and communicated to attendees at the end of August.

Please note: There is a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the Pilgrimage on the Diocese of Scranton website.

Anyone with questions can email Father Andrew Hvozdovic, Diocesan Director of Pilgrimages, at ahvoz87@gmail.com or call (570) 639-1535.