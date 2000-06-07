SAYRE – Sister Kathleen Kelly, I.H.M., has never been one to seek the spotlight.

Quietly devoted, deeply faithful, and always focused on the students entrusted to her care, she has spent the past 33 years shaping the hearts, minds, and spirits of countless children at Epiphany School.

But on Monday evening, June 16, 2025, the spotlight turned toward her – and rightfully so – as the Sayre community gathered to celebrate her remarkable legacy as she retires from her position as school principal.

“I’m just grateful for the support I’ve had all these years. The parish has been tremendous. The community has been tremendous. They love their school. It is going to be 100 years old in 2029 and they have supported it with love and care all these years,” Sister Kathleen said. “I’m going to miss that support.”

Current students, alumni, faculty, families, and friends from across generations filled the pews of Epiphany Church for a special Mass of Thanksgiving to honor their principal – a woman whose presence has become synonymous with Catholic education in northern Bradford County.

Father Gerald W. Shantillo, Vicar General of the Diocese of Scranton, served as principal celebrant for the Mass representing the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, who could not attend because he was out of town at a meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“Sister, you have taught so many people about Jesus Christ, (about) how to pray, how to serve, how to love like Him, how to forgive like Him. You’ve touched countless people in this community, and they will never forget that,” Father Shantillo said at the beginning of Mass.

Father Dan Toomey, pastor, Epiphany Parish, who has collaborated with Sister Kathleen for the last four years, delivered an emotional homily. He indicated that the long-time principal has had quite an impact, and the Mass is a special time to pray for her.

“Sister Kathleen has had an amazing presence as a principal,” Father Toomey said. “I saw her establishing standards. She didn’t have favorites and had poise and balance and was able to keep people focused.”

Throughout her career at Epiphany School, Sister Kathleen has brought with her the charism of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Many of her students say her religious order affiliation has helped to bring a steady, compassionate presence to everyone who walked through the school’s doors.

“She is a great role model. She knows every student’s name,” student Evelyn Owen said. “She is always kind and generous to everyone.”

“She has very high standards, but she applies them to all students. She doesn’t pick favorites,” student Madeline Lincoln added. “I’m very grateful for having Sister Kathleen. She has always supported me.”

While many families say Sister Kathleen’s leadership style was marked by humility and grace, several students also say she was known for her sense of humor as well.

“I remember when she used to come into our classrooms. She would make funny jokes, and it always made me crack up,” student Ellen Heffron added.

As the Mass ended and reception in the church basement began, Sister Kathleen admitted the evening was “a little overwhelming.”

Though her official role as principal may be ending, her influence will continue to echo through the classrooms and hallways of Epiphany School for years to come.

“It is a real warm community and a giving community,” she reflected. “I’ll miss the people, the teachers, the students, the parents and the community.”