SCRANTON – Thirteen devoted priests were honored for their collective 625 years of service to the Church during the 2025 Mass for Priest Jubilarians, held at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist for the joyful liturgy, which was attended by fellow clergy, family members and parishioners from across the Diocese. The Mass was also broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and streamed on the Diocese’s website and social media platforms, allowing the wider community to participate in honoring the faithful service of these priests.

“Today the Church of Scranton has the unique and blessed privilege of honoring a group of men who have sought to live their lives and their love for Jesus Christ as faithful witnesses,” Bishop Bambera said during his homily.

The longest-serving honoree, Reverend John J. Turi, was recognized for an extraordinary 70 years of priestly ministry. Ordained on June 4, 1955, Father Turi’s dedication has touched countless lives over the decades.

During the Mass, Father Turi received a special round of applause and afterward many of his former parishioners crowded around him to take photos and congratulate him.

Father Turi, along with jubilarians celebrating 65, 60, 50, and 25 years since their ordinations, received the heartfelt gratitude and admiration of many.

Among those honored was Monsignor John A. Bergamo, who reflected on his decision to enter the priesthood with characteristic humility and grace.

“All my life, even when I was very young, I thought, ‘I want to be a priest,’” Monsignor said. “I think a lot of it was my own family, the influence of my family but also the pastor of our parish, Father Michael Vetter. He was just a wonderful man, and he was such an example of what a priest was all about.”

As he reflected on 60 years of service, Msgr. Bergamo said being with parishioners has been his greatest joy.

“Being able to celebrate the liturgy of the Mass, to celebrate the Sacraments with them. The priest gives the blessing to the people, but it works the other way too. The priest is blessed by the people that he serves. That is one of the wonderful things of 60 years, for me to actually receive blessings from the people just because of the relationships and the interaction.”

For Father John A. Doris, one of the 50-year jubilarians, the greatest joys of his priesthood have also come from walking with the people in every season of life.

“The priesthood is a real gift, but it comes from the people,” Father Doris stated. “I have had so many joys with it.”

As he looked out into the crowd at Mass to see all those gathered to wish him well, Father Doris felt grateful, and immediately through of Pope Leo XIV’s reflection on the unification of the Church.

“We don’t do this individually. It’s the sharing of all the gifts of the Spirit becoming one. The more we have those gifts, the more the shepherding and the priesthood becomes apparent in all of us,” he added.

Following the Mass, the honorees gathered for photos and personal greetings from parishioners, many of whom had driven long distances to share in the special day.

“On behalf of the people of the Diocese of Scranton, I congratulate our Jubilarians and I thank them, and all of our priests, many of whom join with them today, and all of our priests throughout our 11 counties for their service to the Church and to the Lord Jesus, who is its heart and its very life,” Bishop Bambera said.