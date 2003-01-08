Greater Hazleton Catholic Social Services and the Hazleton Art League are partnering for a fun and creative evening at a Sip and Paint fundraiser benefiting both organizations.

The event will be held on Friday, March 13th at 6:00 PM at the Hazleton Art League, 31 W. Broad Street, Hazleton.

The cost is $50.00 per person, which includes all painting supplies and your decorative door hanger to take home. Guests will also enjoy light refreshments, and the event is BYOB.

To purchase tickets, please visit the Diocese of Scranton website or call 570-455-1521. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

All are welcome.