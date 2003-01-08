SAVE THE DATES

The Diocese of Scranton’s 11th Annual Quo Vadis Days and 3rd Annual Fiat Days will take place June 29th – July 1st at Marywood University.

Quo Vadis and Fiat are vocation-themed summer camps open to rising sophomores through graduating seniors in high school. These camps include 3 days of fellowship, talks, prayer, worship, sports, art, music, great food, and more! Be sure to save the date and stay tuned to find out when registration officially opens! Email vocations@dioceseofscranton.org for more information.