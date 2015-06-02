SCRANTON – On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, seminarians from the Diocese of Scranton gathered with Bishop Bambera and other young men for Project Andrew Evening Prayer followed by a reception at the Cathedral Rectory.

The event gives priests from around the Diocese of Scranton the opportunity to invite individuals whom they might think have a priestly vocation or the qualities needed in a good priest to have dinner with Bishop Bambera in a relaxed, “no pressure” atmosphere of discussion and dialogue about the life of a priest.

Pictured above, first row, from left: Father Alex Roche, Diocesan Director of Vocations & Seminarians; Bishop Bambera; Monsignor David Bohr, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation. Second row: Seminarians Cody Yarnall and Jeremy Barket. Third row: Seminarian Harry Rapp and Rev. Mr. Michael Boris. Fourth Row: Seminarians Andrew McCarroll and Jacob Mutchler. Fifth Row: Seminarians Thomas Dzwonczyk and William Asinari. (Photo/Mike Melisky)