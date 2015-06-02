SCRANTON — The Scranton Deanery in Lackawanna County announces its six-week “Road to Resurrection 2023” Lenten series, which will be held at various parish churches on Thursdays during Lent.



The faithful are invited to immerse themselves in scripture from the Gospels as they are guided through the events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection.

All of the faithful are welcome to participate in the following schedule:

February 23 — Saint Ann’s Basilica, 1233 Saint Ann Street, Scranton

March 2 — Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Avenue, Scranton

March 9 — Saint Patrick Parish, 1403 Jackson Street, Scranton

March 16 — Prince of Peace Parish, 123 West Grace Street, Old Forge

March 23 — Immaculate Conception Parish, 801 Taylor Avenue, Scranton

March 30 — Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis Street, Scranton