February 16, 2023

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments effective February 16, 2023:

Reverend Binesh Joseph Kanjirakattu, from residence, Ascension Parish, Forest City, and Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount, to Assistant Pastor pro tem, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, and Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.

Reverend Michael J. Piccola, to Administrator pro tem, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, and Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. Father will remain Pastor, Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish, Hazleton.