PITTSTON — The Pittston Deanery in Luzerne County announces its five-week “Road to Resurrection 2023” Lenten series, which will be held at Greater Pittston area parish churches on the Wednesdays of March.

This year’s theme for the weekly Lenten series of liturgical gatherings to be hosted throughout the Deanery will focus on the National Eucharistic Revival movement.

The Pittston Road to Resurrection spiritual offerings will include Bishop Joseph C. Bambera’s visit to the Deanery as part of his Diocesan-wide celebration of Lenten Holy Hours during the holy season

During the fourth week of the series, the Pittston Deanery will host Bishop Bambera as guest homilist for a Holy Hour and Eucharistic Adoration on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Parish in West Pittston. Confessions will be available at 6:15 p.m.

Road to Resurrection celebrations, including guest priest homilies, begin each Wednesday evening during March at 7 p.m., preceded by the offering of the Sacrament of Reconciliation for 45 minutes.

The remainder of the weekly schedule is as follows:

March 1 — The Gathering Rite, hosted by Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, North Pittston; guest homilist: Father Joseph Evanko, V.E., pastor of Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, and Episcopal Vicar of the Southern Region of the Diocese.

March 8 — Liturgy of the Word, hosted by Saint Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin; guest homilist: Father Alex Roche, parish pastor.

March 15 — Liturgy of the Eucharist, hosted by Saint Monica Parish, West Wyoming; guest homilist: Father Peter Tomczak, parish pastor.

March 29 — The Sending Forth, hosted by Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea; guest homilist: Father Michael Bryant, parish pastor.