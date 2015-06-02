WILKES-BARRE – A crowd of hundreds gathered Jan. 12, 2025, to celebrate the final Mass at the historic Saint Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The church, which was founded in 1845, closed its doors for the final time at the conclusion of Mass, marking the final day of the first Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“It is a sad day, a very sad day,” former parishioner Stacy Moore said.

Moore, who grew up in Wilkes-Barre, moved to Scranton in 1990, but decided to come back to attend the closing Mass.

“I was baptized here, was an altar server here, and was confirmed here,” he explained.

As he walked through the doors of St. Mary’s Church for the final time, Moore reflected on all the memories the church building held.

“I used to sit up on the balcony, the second pews on the balcony,” he explained.

Father Joseph Verespy, Pastor, Saint Nicholas-Saint Mary Parish, was the principal celebrant and homilist for the closing Mass.

The long-time priest noted that “there is a lot of history” within the four walls of the church that needs to be celebrated. He said that over the last few weeks many people have approached him to share that the downtown church is where they received their sacraments, were married, or even their grandparents were married.

“This Holy place holds so many memories of encountering the Holy, right here,” he said.

Father Verespy also pointed out that over the last 180 years, many things have changed.

“Things that we never imagined are part of everyday life,” he stated.

What hasn’t changed, Father Verespy noted, is that by virtue of our baptism, we are all called to be holy.

He also noted that a church is “more than bricks and mortar,” adding, “we will continue to be God’s people, church, whether it’s here, down the street, or in Kirby Park.”

Following the distribution of Holy Communion, the Closing Ritual had Father Verespy make several stops at significant points of the church to give thanks to God for all the blessings that have been found.

At the Baptismal Pool, Father Verespy paused to remember all the baptisms celebrated over the many years at Saint Mary’s Church.

“We thank you and we praise you for the life of faith given to all who have passed through the waters of new life at this pool,” he prayed.

At the ambo, the power of God’s Word proclaimed in Scripture was honored.

“We thank you and we praise you for your Holy Word proclaimed here in faith and preached here in sincerity. May that Word always echo in our hearts,” Father Verespy stated.

Before the statue of Saint Mary, parishioners thanked their ancestors and Mary, the Mother of God, by singing ‘Immaculate Mary.’

Finally, at the altar, Father Verespy remembered all of the times the community has worshipped faithfully and been nourished with the Eucharist.

“Send us forth, O Faithful God, to be salt and light, to be a temple being built of living stones, a dwelling place for you, and a place of welcome for all your people,” Father Verespy prayed.

Before exiting the church for the final time, each person was invited to come forward and bow before, genuflect, or kiss the altar. The opportunity brought many to tears, and parishioners consoled one another with hugs as they made their way out of the church building for the final time.

Once outside, the doors of the church were locked one final time, and Father Verespy, followed by hundreds of parishioners, carried the Eucharist down the street to Saint Nicholas Church. Saint Nicholas Church will serve as the sole worship site for Saint Nicholas – Saint Mary Parish moving forward.

As the procession reached Saint Nicholas Church, bells tolled, and a group of Aztec dancers greeted the procession. Once inside Saint Nicholas Church, Benediction was celebrated with the faithful, followed by a reception at Saint Nicholas – Saint Mary School.

After several years of consultation and discussion, looking at various factors from declining Mass attendance, financial realities, and the maintenance costs associated with keeping two worship sites open, parish leaders last year made the difficult decision to close Saint Mary’s Church.

Mary Elizabeth O’Connor, a former Saint Mary’s parishioner who now lives in Allentown, made the trip back to Wilkes-Barre for the closing Mass.

“It was the parish of my soul and my sacraments were all there,” she explained.

O’Connor remembered moving to the city in 1943, in the middle of World War II, and noted how important faith and having a spiritual life was at that time.

She also reflected on the important role the Sisters of Mercy played in her life and acknowledged the changing times that now have Saint Nicholas and Saint Mary churches working together.

“When I was at Saint Mary’s (school), if you looked out the window and checked the time on the clock at Saint Nick’s, we were told, that is not something you do in my class,” O’Connor remembered with a laugh.

As the celebration came to a close inside Saint Nicholas Church – three words from Father Verespy resulted in applause from parishioners – wrapping up the entire day on a forward-looking note.

“We are home,” he stated.