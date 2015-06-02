CLARKS SUMMIT – The Clarks Summit Deanery Inter-parish Mental Health Ministry Team is inviting everyone in the entire diocese to participate in several upcoming events.

The first is a Sanctuary Course for Catholics, which is being offered via Zoom and at two Clarks Summit locations beginning this month.

The eight-week course is for anyone 18 years and older who wants to learn about the intersection of faith and mental health. It requires no previous training or expertise.

The small group course will explore the realities of mental health and illness and will spur faith-based conversations about these topics. The sessions will include short films, presentations, discussion and prayer.

The next courses will be:

-Wednesday mornings at the Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. These sessions will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and conclude on March 12.

– Thursday evenings at Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. These sessions will begin on Thursday, Jan. 23, and conclude on March 13.

-Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The two courses will run in tandem so that if an individual has an occasional conflict, they could attend the week’s other in-person session or participate via Zoom.

To register, visit catholicmhm.org/csdeanery-mhm by Jan. 20.

The second event is free Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saint Gregory Parish.

Youth Mental Health First Aid aims to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring adults how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis.

The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

This training is a combination of in-person instruction by a certified YMHFA instructor and two hours online preliminary work. The in-person day includes a light breakfast and lunch.

Although training and materials ordinarily cost over $100, this course is free for participants; expenses are covered by a grant from the Social Justice Trust Fund of the Diocese of Scranton which is supported by the Catholic Ministries Appeal.

People who are interested in participating are asked to register by Jan. 22. For more information, email mhmclarkssummit@gmail.com.