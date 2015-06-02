SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton is proud to announce that two men have been accepted into the Program for Priestly Formation for the Diocese of Scranton by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Antonio Ingargiola of Saints Anthony & Rocco Parish in Dunmore and Liam Barry of Epiphany Parish in Sayre will now begin their formation programs.

Please keep Antonio, Liam, and their families in your prayers, and please pray for all our seminarians and those discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life.