SCRANTON – Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton has begun the 45th annual Host-for-a-Day campaign to support its mission of providing a free daily meal and other services to needy men, women and children in the area.

For a donation of $100 or more, an individual, family, business, community organization or faith-based group can help to sponsor the day’s meal. Recognized sponsorships begin at the $500 contribution level.

In effect, each contributor becomes a “host” for a day. Contributors may then select a date on which they, or someone they designate or memorialize, will be recognized as the provider for that meal.

Financial contributions to the Kitchen also help to fund other programs such as a Client-Choice Food Pantry and Free Clothing Store, and weekly meals at parish locations and high-rise apartment buildings in Carbondale and Olyphant.

“These services benefit people of all ages, and the need is greater than ever,” Rob Williams, Kitchen Executive Director, said. He noted that in 2022 the Kitchen provided 75,000 nutritious meals.

In addition, the number of family servings in the Food Pantry grew from 300 to nearly 800 per month and there were more than 400 individual visits per month at the Free Clothing Store.

Mr. Williams announced that this year the Kitchen will launch a free mobile clothing trailer to bring clothing items to those in need in surrounding communities. Also, the weekly meal service currently provided in Olyphant and Carbondale will expand to Roaring Brook Township.

Dr. Tania Stoker, a member of the Kitchen’s Advisory Board, is chairing the 2023 Host-for-a-Day campaign and leading the effort with her fellow board members.

“Throughout the history of the Kitchen, we have received such generous support from the community and we are thankful that so many people recognize the need to help others. We are hopeful they will continue to participate in this campaign,” she said.

Past contributors to the campaign are receiving an appeal directly from the Kitchen through the mail or will be contacted by members of the Kitchen’s Advisory Board.

Anyone who does not receive an appeal through the mail can make a Host-for-a-Day gift by calling the Kitchen at (570) 342-5556 or sending a check to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Avenue, Scranton PA 18509. Donations can also be made online at stfranciskitchen.org or facebook.com/stfranciskitchen.

This year the celebration that concludes the campaign will return to an in-person gathering to be held at Fiorelli’s in Peckville on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 6 p.m. Each contributor and a guest is invited to attend. RSVPs are required by April 3 to confirm attendance and an accurate meal count.

Those who would like to sponsor the reception are asked to call the Kitchen at (570) 342-5556.