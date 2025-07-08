SCRANTON – The Diocesan Pastoral Center was alive with music and heartfelt praise as several hundred people gathered for the Second Diocesan Hispanic Charismatic Congress on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The event brought together Spanish-speaking Charismatic prayer groups from different parishes around the Diocese of Scranton for a powerful day of worship, learning, and renewal.

Attendees came from many corners of the diocese– Stroudsburg, Hazleton and beyond – united with the purpose of experiencing the presence of the Holy Spirit. The day was marked by vibrant music, animated preaching, and spontaneous expressions of faith, a hallmark of the Charismatic Renewal.

“This one is magnificent,” Consuelo Corrales, a parishioner of Saint Luke Parish in Stroudsburg, said. “It is life changing. People are being touched by the Holy Spirit very deep in their hearts.”

For Corrales, the day was more than just a gathering, it was a spiritual encounter.

“This joy, I cannot withstand in my heart. It is so amazing. I would love for everyone to feel and recognize that the Holy Spirit is within us. It just needs to be awakened.”

The conference built on the success of last year’s inaugural event and reflects a growing movement within Hispanic communities in the Diocese.

“We’re trying to bring all the people from within our communities here to enjoy and grow in faith,” Brenda Bonilla, who coordinates the Charismatic prayer group at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, said. “We just share our faith; we live our faith and enjoy our faith together.”

The lively atmosphere included music provided by members of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Hazleton, and featured guest speakers, including one from Albany, N.Y.

But the focus remained firmly on spiritual renewal and community.

“We praise the Lord a lot,” Angeles Youells, coordinator for the Hispanic Charismatic groups, explained. “We ask for the Holy Spirit to come and heal any bad feelings in the hearts of people.”

For Youells, who has been in the movement for 18 years, the Charismatic Renewal has brought her deeper into her faith.

“I’ve been Catholic my whole life, but I never knew the love of God until I found this group.”

Whether you speak English or Spanish, all are welcome to experience the power of the Holy Spirit at the 43rd annual Catholic Charismatic Conference, taking place Aug. 1-3 at The University of Scranton. For more information, visit CCRScranton.org.