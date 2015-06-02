PITTSTON – As the Catholic Ministries Appeal launches its crucial fundraising campaign this month, the spotlight is shining on the parish-based faith formation programs it supports.

In the 2024-2025 grant cycle, a total of $111,369.80 was distributed to 43 parishes. This funding directly assists with faith formation initiatives that aim to promote life-long discipleship; invite and welcome home Catholics and non-Catholics into a parish; provide spiritual support to families, singles, youth and young adults; and can be used to update technology and media to grow faith formation events.

Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Pittston has used faith formation grant money to help its children dive deeper into their faith through fun and interactive programs like Vacation Bible School.

In July, the parish joined together with two others – Saint Joseph Marello in Pittston and Saint Maria Goretti in Laflin – to hold a regional event.

“Most of our students are in the same school district, so they already know each other,” Tommy Flynn, Director of Religious Education at Saint John the Evangelist Parish, said. “We thought it was a great opportunity for them to intermingle, to have fun, and for us also to have a really big, fun week for them.”

Through interactive activities, creative crafts and heartfelt lessons, Vacation Bible School brings the Gospel message to life in ways that resonate deeply with young people.

In Pittston, this year’s theme was ‘Camping with Christ.’

“We’re learning some new prayers. We’re learning about the Holy Spirit. We’re learning about kindness and we’re learning songs,” student Elle Troynacki said.

“I like the church a lot. We’ve been learning about Jesus, crafts, all that fun stuff. It’s nice,” student Cooper Quick added.

Through the administration of faith formation grants to parishes, the Appeal plays a critical role in making these transformative experiences possible.

Generous gifts from parishioners to the 2024 Appeal campaign will help ensure parish programs continue to thrive and reach more children each year.

“Probably my favorite part was the music,” student Della Rostock said of Vacation Bible School in Pittston.

Parishioners are encouraged to contribute to the 2024 Catholic Ministries Appeal in any way they can. Donations can be made online at AnnualAppeal.org, by mail, or by calling (570) 207-2250. Every gift, regardless of size, helps ensure that vital faith formation programs continue to nurture the faith of our future generations.

“As someone who works closely with a lot of different programs in our parish, many are supported through the grants that we get through the Diocesan Annual Appeal, both the Social Justice Trust Fund Grant, and the Faith Formation Grant, which helps us to program, educate, and really just create opportunities for all of our parishioners,” Flynn explained.