SCRANTON – “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.”

These words, known as the Great Commission from the Gospel of Matthew, are more than a final command from Christ – they are a call to action for every Catholic to foster a culture of vocations.

That call is bearing fruit in the Diocese of Scranton.

This year, five new seminarians have been accepted into the Diocese’s Program for Priestly Formation – marking the highest number of new candidates in several years. They come from three different countries, four counties, and represent five unique parishes, reflecting the rich diversity and shared faith of the Church in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“This is a sign of great hope,” Father Alex Roche, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation, said. “Their willingness to discern a priestly vocation is a witness to the Holy Spirit actively working among us.”

The candidates accepted this year for the Diocese of Scranton include: Liam Barry, Epiphany Parish, Sayre; Antonio Ingargiola, Saints Anthony & Rocco Parish, Dunmore; Leonel Ojo Gonzalez, Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke; Roberto Carlos Acevedo Ruiz, Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton; and Michael Sullivan, Saint Luke Parish, Stroudsburg.

VOCATIONS ROOTED IN ENCOUNTER

The path to the seminary for each of the men is as varied as their backgrounds.

For Antonio Ingargiola, the call began during a Holy Thursday Mass during his sophomore year of high school.

“I watched my pastor wash the feet of the twelve. As I watched this, something came over me and I felt that I could see myself doing that,” he said.

As a sacristan and altar server at his parish, Ingargiola is excited to begin seminary life.

“Being around other guys discerning God’s calling in their life while striving to grow in their faith is very exciting for me,” he added.



Liam Barry, one of the youngest of the group, traces his calling back to his Catholic elementary school and the influence of religious sisters and priests.

“I think altar serving and Quo Vadis (Days) were both really important and meaningful to me because of your ability to be close to priests, deacons, and seminarians,” Barry said.

Barry is particularly drawn to the liturgical prayer life of seminary formation and finds inspiration in Saint Thérèse of Lisieux and Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Michael Sullivan found his call while serving as youth minister for Saint Luke Parish.

“I taught the Confirmation class and was their leader for service hours. We visited the nursing homes, fed the underprivileged at community meals, and evangelized with our participation in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade,” he said.

Through the encouragement of his pastor, Father Michael Quinnan, and programs like Quo Vadis Days and the Ezra 10:4 Men’s Discernment Retreat, Sullivan said his desire to serve grew stronger.

“I look forward to meeting young men on the same journey as me, as we live together, learn together, and follow our call to the priestly vocation together.”

A native of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Carlos Acevedo Ruiz brings with him a wealth of ministry experience – from catechesis and youth missions to Charismatic Renewal and Emmaus retreats.

“I have been motivated by the call that God has made me through my pastoral services in the community where I worked,” he shared.

Leonel Ojo Gonzalez has been discerning for more than a decade.

Hailing from Panama in Latin America, his involvement in adoration, Hispanic Emmaus retreats, and parish ministry has steadily drawn him closer to the priesthood.

“I am motivated because I love the way they (priests) give themselves completely to the service of God and the community,” he said.Inspired by Saint Paul the Apostle, Leonel added, “He is a great model because no matter what you did in the past, if God calls you, you have to be able to change your life.”

BROADER PICTURE OF GROWTH

The increasing number of seminarians for the Diocese of Scranton correlates to national trends noted in the 2025 CARA Report, which surveyed more than 300 men preparing for priestly ordination across the United States.

This year’s findings reaffirm the central role of family life, parish priests, and Catholic schools as key influences in vocational discernment.

Notably, 78-percent of respondents reported regular participation in Eucharistic Adoration, a practice that has been emphasized in Scranton through monthly Holy Hours for Vocations in three different counties.

The Vocations Office also continues to invest in programs like Quo Vadis Days, Fiat Days, Leave a Mark Mass, and Ezra 10:4 Retreats to help men and women discern their call in an atmosphere of prayer, fellowship, and guidance. Adult and youth discernment groups also meet regularly throughout the year.

HOPE, NOT HESITATION

While concern over declining vocations is real, the work of the Holy Spirit in the Diocese of Scranton is providing hope for the future.

“We often hear about the challenges,” Father Roche said. “But when young men give their lives to Christ in this way, it’s a powerful sign that the Church is alive and moving forward.”

If you or someone you know is discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, visit dioceseofscranton.org/vocations for more information. You can also email vocations@dioceseofscranton.org or call (570) 207-1452.