After holding virtual meetings with past Quo Vadis participants for over a year, the Diocesan Vocation Office is excited to be preparing for this year’s in-person experience at Marywood University in Scranton June 20-22.

The camp is designed for Catholic men in high school to deepen their faith, learn more about all vocations, and better discern God’s call in their lives. It will feature dynamic talks, prayer, games, sports, activities and music.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet Bishop Bambera, priests, college students and young adults serving on the leadership team, and seminarians of the Diocese of Scranton.

Jimmy Lavan, a senior at Holy Redeemer High School, is looking forward to attending the camp this summer after not being able to last year.

“Quo Vadis Days was the best three days of my summer in 2019,” said Lavan. “I remember sitting and praying in the chapel during Eucharistic Adoration. It was in that moment I realized I only have one life, and I have to make the most of my time on this earth. I knew that becoming even more involved with the Church would help me become the person I want to be. I’m glad I am able to attend this camp again before going to college.”

Participants can register online at dioceseofscranton.org/vocations/quo-vadis-days-2021. For more information, call 570-207-1452.