SCRANTON – Valentine’s Day may have been more than three months ago but love will certainly be in the air at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on June 6.

Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass that recognizes married couples who are celebrating their 25th and 50th anniversaries in 2021.

This year’s celebration will take on special significance because it falls during the Amoris Laetitia Family Year.

Due to updated protocols for the celebration of Mass released by the Diocese of Scranton on May 14, all couples who have pre-registered will be able to attend the Mass in person if they are comfortable. There will still not be a reception after Mass.

The Mass will begin at 2:30 p.m. CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live and provide a livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website and all Diocesan social media platforms.

In addition to married couples celebrating their Silver and Golden anniversaries, at least one couple planning to attend the Mass is celebrating their 70th Anniversary. Two additional couples registered are celebrating 60 years together.

As couples registered, they were able to provide “then” and “now” photos as well as words of wisdom that they have gained through their married life together. Below are just a few of the submissions. All of the photos and submissions will be available on the Diocese of Scranton website and a slideshow will be featured before the Mass is broadcast on television.

Anyone with questions regarding the Wedding Anniversary Mass can contact Jen Housel, Director for Community and Family Development, at JHousel@dioceseofscranton.org or call (570) 207-2213, x1104.