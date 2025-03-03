VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis no longer needs the “noninvasive mechanical ventilation” he has used most nights since experiencing a breathing “crisis” Feb. 28, his doctors reported in a bulletin released by the Vatican press office March 19.

“The Holy Father’s clinical condition is confirmed to be improving,” the bulletin said.

In addition to discontinuing the nightly use of the ventilation, the doctors said the 88-year-old pope also has a reduced need for the “high-flow oxygen therapy” through a nasal tube that he had been using during the day.

The Vatican press office had said Pope Francis had spent the night of March 17-18 without needing the ventilation through a mask. Instead, it had said, the pope received high-flow oxygen through a nasal tube overnight.

The pope, who has been hospitalized since Feb. 14, also continues to make progress in his physical therapy and his respiratory therapy, the bulletin said.

Pope Francis was able to concelebrate Mass in the chapel of his suite at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for the March 19 feast of St. Joseph, one of his favorite saints and the 12th anniversary of the solemn inauguration of his pontificate, the bulletin said.

The Vatican press office said the pope’s double pneumonia and infections were “under control,” with his blood counts within the normal range and no episodes of fever.

No estimate has been made for how long the pope will remain in the hospital, and the Vatican press office said no decisions have been made regarding the Vatican celebrations of Palm Sunday April 13 nor of Holy Week and Easter.

The pope’s doctors, citing his “gradual” improvement, stopped providing daily medical bulletins March 6, the same evening the Vatican released a very brief audio message from Pope Francis thanking people for their prayers.

Before the bulletin March 19, the last news from the doctors was published March 15, although the Vatican press office continued to provide news each day about the pope’s progress and activities in the hospital.

Apparently satisfied that his condition was consistently improving, even the press office did not plan to issue a statement March 20 and said a medical bulletin was not expected before March 24.

Earlier March 19, the Vatican released the catechesis prepared for Pope Francis’ weekly general audience as well as his message for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations. The text of the message was dated that day at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. But neither text mentioned his illness.

The evening recitation of the rosary for the pope’s health, a recitation that began Feb. 24, continued March 19, when it was led by Archbishop Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, dean of the Roman Rota.