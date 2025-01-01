EXETER – After years of serving and enriching the local community, the Cosmopolitan Seniors Group has officially made the decision to disband. In a final act of generosity and commitment to helping others, the group has decided to donate its remaining funds to Catholic Social Services.

On Feb. 20, 2025, group members gathered to present Catholic Social Services with a check for $1,249.87, which will be used to support Mother Teresa’s Haven, an emergency shelter in Wilkes-Barre that assists men experiencing homelessness.

“Nobody could need it more than the homeless,” Veronica Spliethoff, Cosmopolitan Seniors Group treasurer, said.

For many years, Cosmopolitan Seniors Group was a community organization dedicated to providing seniors with opportunities to connect, socialize, and contribute to the local community. Through regular bingo games and community bus trips, the group fostered a sense of camaraderie among its members and the wider community.

“We used to have 140 people at a meeting. That is how big it was. You needed to be on a list in order to get in,” Marie Cheskiewicz, Cosmopolitan Seniors Group Care and Concerns Committee member, explained. “We were down to only 29 people when COVID came and several more members passed away.”

The donation to Catholic Social Services will be specifically earmarked to help Mother Teresa’s Haven with its ongoing mission to help those most in need.

In January, the emergency shelter formally dedicated its new permanent location on East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre, directly above Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen.

Mother Teresa’s Haven is open every night of the year (including weekends and holidays) and can accommodate up to 20 men each evening.

“Our volunteers and people who donate to our mission are the backbone of our shelters,” Amanda Deisroth, Mother Teresa’s Haven manager, stated. “The things that we take for granted – like toothpaste, soap, towels, and washcloths – are things that are always needed at the shelter. Donations like this will go to our clients to help them with daily needs.”

To support Catholic Social Services, call (570) 207-3808 or visit dioceseofscranton.org.