(OSV News) – Celebrating yet another high school victory in the fall of 2017, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. described how he and his football teammates had dismantled their latest opponent.



Unprompted, Trotter eschewed gridiron chatter and delved into what made his scholastic experience at perennial Pennsylvania state champion St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia an “outline for living out important values” in both the present and future.



“The Prep does a lot of good things for students,” said Trotter, speaking to Philadelphiasportsdigest.com. “It’s hard to describe. They definitely try to live out faith values rather than just talking about them.”

At that point, Trotter had not yet completed his sophomore year at the Jesuit high school. Fast-forward seven years. After an All-American career as a linebacker at Clemson University, Trotter is now a Super Bowl champion following his hometown Philadelphia Eagles’ decisive 40-22 romp over the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Reminded of his uncommon spiritual maturity at such an early age, Trotter explained his mindset back then and how it did indeed provide a blueprint for what has occurred since.

“The Prep didn’t just talk about faith values,” Trotter told OSV News. “We would have Mass, pray as a team before games, things along those lines. Not many schools have their students taught or do actions such as this.

“It didn’t matter who it was. Students, teachers, coaches, janitors … everyone treated one another kindly and with respect,” he said.

Trotter, whose father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016 after donning Eagles green for eight of his 11 seasons, cited his four years at the Jesuit institution as integral for helping him mature at a rapid pace.

“At that young age, Prep gave me a lot on my plate as both a student and an athlete,” he said. “I was thrown right into the fire and had to learn how to manage my time efficiently to be a successful student-athlete.

“By the time I graduated and went to college, everything that was required of me I already went through and knew how to go about it,” he said. “I thought the culture helped me by teaching me how to compete.”

Trotter is one of 12 St. Joseph’s Prep graduates to reach the NFL, five of them currently playing. Along with Trotter, 2021 graduate Marvin Harrison Jr., starts at wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals; 2017 alum D’Andre Swift just finished an excellent season at running back for the Chicago Bears; 2015 guard Jon Runyan Jr. just completed his first season as a New York Giant after four seasons as a Green Bay Packer; and 2015 grad Olamide Zaccheaus just helped the Washington Commanders reach the NFC championship.

Off the playing field, 2000 graduate Kevin Stefanski is head coach — and two-time NFL Coach of the Year — of the Cleveland Browns, and 2009 alum Sam DeLuca was recently promoted as the director of pro personnel for the Minnesota Vikings.

“Prep has always had a lot of really good athletes on the football team, which meant a lot more depth at each position,” Trotter said. “This is exactly how it is in college. So being in high school and learning how you have to work hard to make yourself better and earn playing time only prepared me more for college.”

Although there were “a lot of teachers” who influenced him at the Prep, Trotter singled out his high school coach, Tim Roken.

“He was one of the ones that was a definition of a leader,” Trotter said. “The way he would use his words and actions taught others how to lead.”

Contacted by OSV News, Roken vividly recalled Trotter as a young man of uncommon all-around growth.

“Jeremiah is a true man for others,” Roken said. “He has always demonstrated a strong sense of compassion and service to others. His faith has opened doors for him to make a positive impact on the lives of those around him, and it has given him the strength to get through the most difficult of times.”

Not understating the difficulties of football-related injuries — such as a broken arm in high school and hamstring issues at Clemson — Trotter’s most difficult personal challenge was losing his mother, Tammi Trotter, to breast cancer on Feb. 28, 2023.

His mother – admired for her faith, compassion, philanthropic support, constant enthusiasm, parental support and electric personality – not being able to watch her son suit up as a rookie this past year devastated Trotter.

“I would definitely say my faith was a big part of how I got through it,” Trotter said. “Being able to pray and trust in God helped me understand that everything he allows is for a reason. Losing her on earth hurts me, but knowing she is in heaven is comforting.”

Among those who leaned on Trotter for guidance and strength was his brother, Josiah Trotter. Like Jeremiah, Josiah Trotter flourished at St. Joseph’s Prep and now plays linebacker at the University of Missouri.



“He is a great man and respectful, and his faith is a big piece of that,” Josiah Trotter said. “That’s what my parents have implemented in him — how to carry yourself and treat others. He is a great role model and leader. He doesn’t talk much and is pretty introverted, but his work and play always set the standard and what it meant to be a pro.”

Since the Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph, Jeremiah Trotter now understands firsthand what it feels like to slowly travel three miles in a caravan and overlook more than 1 million parade-celebrating zealots waving flags and shouting compliments all while ignoring freezing temperatures.

“Since I was younger, playing and winning a Super Bowl has always been a dream,” Trotter said. “Actually being able to do it is still very surreal. I think doing it and seeing what it takes changed me in that way.



“I am very grateful for everything,” he said. “There have been ups and downs, but overall, God has blessed me so much. Even when I had bad times God was with me, and I can’t complain.”