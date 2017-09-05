SCRANTON – Several priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination year were honored and recognized during the 2022 Mass for Priest Jubilarians on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, the bishop recognized his brothers who have served the Diocese of Scranton for 65 years and 50 years respectively.

Being honored for 65 years of service are Reverend Michael J. Rafferty and Monsignor William P. Ward.

Being honored for 50 years of service are Reverend William J. Karle, Reverend Connell A. McHugh and Reverend Joseph R. Kakareka.

“Today, the Church of Scranton has the privilege of honoring a group of men who have sought to witness in their lives the life and love of Jesus Christ,” the bishop said. “Teaching us to pray, celebrating the Eucharist, proclaiming the Gospel, administering sacraments and walking in countless numbers of ways with the people who God entrusted to their care, these are the merciful works that enabled these priests to speak to us in both word and deed.”

The 2022 Mass for Priest Jubilarians was broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and is available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton website and Diocese of Scranton YouTube channel.