PITTSTON –– Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish will host its 68th annual Novena to Saint Jude –– patron saint of hopeless cases and things despaired of –– at Saint Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 North Main St., Pittston.

The well-known and time-honored Saint Jude Novena begins Sunday, Oct. 19, and concludes on the Feast of Saint Jude, Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Mass, homily, Novena prayers and veneration of the relic of Saint Jude will be held Monday through Saturday at noon & 5:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary and sacramental confessions (except Sunday) precede all Novena devotions.

This year’s scheduled celebrants/homilists for the Saint Jude Novena include:

Father Joseph Elston, host pastor of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish; Saint Joseph Oblate Father Jackson Pinhero, parochial vicar; Holy Cross Father Richard Bevington; Father Thomas Dzwonczyk; Father Sam Ferretti; Holy Cross Father Walter Jenkins; Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell; Father Ric Polmounter; Father Kenneth Seegar; and Father Joseph Verespy.

The celebrant/homilist schedule is available on the parish website: www.eucharist-pittston.org.

Novena prayer programs are provided at all services. For more information, contact the parish office at (570) 654-0263.