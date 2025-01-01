SCRANTON – Eight men in the Diocese of Scranton’s Permanent Diaconate Formation Program were instituted as Lectors on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, during a special Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

The men receiving the ministry of Lector were: William Chechel of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville; Daniel B. Cosacchi of Saint Gregory Parish in Clarks Green; Jeffrey R. Kovaleski of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Dickson City; Thomas J. Krzan of Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top; Kevin J. Martin of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville; Stephen O. Muntzenberger of Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top; Justo Paula-Martinez of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton; and Paul M. Zwolan of Saint Therese Parish in Shavertown.

As a part of the Rite, each man knelt before the Bishop and received a Book of Holy Scriptures – a powerful moment marking their call to not just proclaim the Word of God during liturgical celebrations but to live that Word through their daily witness.

In his homily, Bishop Bambera reflected on the Gospel of the Road to Emmaus, reminding those gathered that “the voice of the Lord that we seek speaks powerfully to us through the sacred scriptures.”

He encouraged the new Lectors to embrace their new role not as a mere step on their journey, but as a sacred trust, saying, “You are being called to a special recognition of the Word of God in your lives that is essential to the life of the Church.”

The diaconate candidates say experiencing the Rite was deeply moving and personal.

Thomas Krzan, a parishioner of Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top, reflected on the weight of the responsibility.

“Not only can I now proclaim the Word of God in the liturgy, but I must act it out – be an example of the Word of God in my workplace, in my family, and among my group of friends,” Krzan said. “The Word of God is not just words. It is action.”

Kevin Martin of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville echoed the spiritual gravity of the moment.

He described the moment of kneeling in front of the Bishop to receive the Book of Holy Scriptures as “powerful.”

“I tend to get teary-eyed a lot and that is one of those moments where it just hit. Both our hands being on the Book and realizing what I’m getting into,” Martin explained. “But we’re not walking this journey by ourselves. There are a lot of people around us supporting us. The (Diaconate) Formation Program shows us that over and over.”

The Rite of Lector is one of the key milestones in the Diaconate Formation Program. It precedes the Rite of Acolyte and leads toward ordination as a Permanent Deacon. It also marks the Church’s formal recognition of the candidates’ growing commitment to serve.

William Chechel, also from Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, described the day as a powerful affirmation.

“I have been active in my parish for more than 20 years and I’ve watched two of our permanent deacons – what they do and how they serve the community. They go to nursing homes, they do food banks, and I have felt compelled,” Chechel said. “I thought that was something I was being called to do, as a servant leader, more than just the average volunteer.”

Bishop Bambera concluded the celebration with a note of gratitude for the loved ones who are accompanying these men in their formation.

“To the wives and children, parents, family members, and friends – I thank you for your support, your encouragement, your willingness to allow these men to listen to the call of Jesus and to say ‘yes’ to his invitation to serve,” Bishop Bambera stated.

Please continue to keep these eight men in your prayers as they continue their journey in service to the Church and the people of the Diocese of Scranton.