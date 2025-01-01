SCRANTON – With great excitement and a public procession of faith, Saint Michael Parish in Scranton officially opened a new chapter in its history on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

After several years of growth and increasing needs at their longtime church, Saint Michael Church located at 1703 Jackson Street, parishioners joyfully celebrated a big move. They celebrated the first Traditional Latin Mass at their new parish home – Saint Lucy Church, 949 Scranton Street, a beloved and historic site in Scranton’s West Side neighborhood.

The transition, which came after extensive conversation and consultation, is part of the Diocese of Scranton’s Vision 2030 Pastoral Planning Process. Vision 2030 seeks to address challenges facing parishes – including clergy shortages, aging infrastructure, and shifting parishioner demographics – while also embracing opportunities to grow and strengthen vibrant worshipping communities.

PROCESSON TO NEW HOME

The day began early that Sunday morning with a final 8:00 a.m. Mass at Saint Michael Church. Following the celebration, the church officially closed its doors, and parishioners, altar servers, and clergy formed a Eucharistic Procession that made its way reverently down Jackson Street.

The procession was a public sign of transition and unity.

“We entered gloriously into this beautiful church (Saint Lucy’s) with our Lord, greeted by a lot of parishioners,” Father Anthony Dorsa, F.S.S.P., pastor of Saint Michael Parish, said. “It was incredible to see how many people were in this wonderful church.”

In 2023, Saint Lucy Church – long known as the Italian mother church of Scranton – consolidated with Saint Patrick Parish in West Scranton and was being utilized for only one Mass each weekend. Through prayer and collaboration between both Saint Patrick and Saint Michael parishes, a bold idea emerged: Saint Michael Parish would assume responsibility for Saint Lucy Church, revitalizing the space with its growing attendance and liturgical life.

“It is an amazing move. (Saint Lucy) Church is just absolutely gorgeous and it is a lot bigger,” said parishioner Sean Michelin, who has been a member of Saint Michael Parish for more than a decade.

Beyond the practical needs of providing more space and parking, Saint Michael parishioners were struck by the architectural and spiritual beauty of their new home.

“The frescos on the ceiling are beautiful,” Michelin added. “The choir and the acoustics are absolutely amazing. You hear the organ and everyone singing, and it just comes together as a beautiful symphony.”

VISION BEHIND THE MOVE

According to Diocesan leadership, the relocation was prompted by converging needs.

While Saint Patrick Parish faced ongoing financial strain with caring for Saint Lucy Church, Saint Michael Parish – the only parish in the Diocese that offers the Traditional Latin Mass – had been growing in attendance.

The change was the result of a careful, months-long discernment process, involving parish council meetings, town halls, and input from parishioners. The move was finalized after receiving approval from the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Father Dorsa called the move a “remarkable opportunity.”

“Saint Michael’s didn’t really have any classroom space, so it was constantly a struggle for us to provide space for our children for catechism and space for hospitality and gathering after Masses,” he said. “This campus provides us a much greater opportunity to grow, to educate, to have more groups, outreach and evangelization in the neighborhood.”

A SHARED FUTURE

Parishioners of Saint Michael Parish are inviting those who attended Mass at Saint Lucy Church to continue to join them.

“This is a very exciting day for us as parishioners of Saint Michael’s (Parish). This is very exciting for everyone,” parishioner Michael Pheasant explained. “It reminds me of a wedding. We’re two families coming together and I think we have a lot to learn from each other, and I think it will be overall a great experience for all of us.”

Parishioner Jennifer Cilia, who moved to northeastern Pennsylvania in 1999, described the moment as surreal.

“As we came up here, just seeing the grandeur, God’s glory approaching Saint Lucy’s, the marble steps and the bells ringing … it gives you hope that God’s Church is flourishing and we’re very blessed,” Cilia said.

“We’re incredibly blessed,” Father Dorsa ended by saying.