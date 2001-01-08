EAST STROUDSBURG– The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was celebrated widely across the Diocese of Scranton this month, as parishes gathered to honor the Blessed Mother under her title as Patroness of the Americas.

Observed annually on Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe commemorates the appearances of the Blessed Mother to Juan Diego in 1531.

Her image, miraculously imprinted on the tilma of Juan Diego, became a powerful sign of God’s love and mercy, leading to the spread of the Gospel throughout the Americas.

Nearly 500 years later, her message continues to inspire prayer, unity, and hope.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, joined the faithful for three major celebrations in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and East Stroudsburg. Each event highlighted the deep devotion Hispanic Catholics hold for Our Lady of Guadalupe and the rich faith they bring to the Church.

Families Celebrate in Scranton

On Sunday, Dec. 7, Bishop Bambera celebrated Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter with the faithful of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish. The Mass, held at 12:15 p.m., was followed by a festive cultural celebration across the street at the Diocesan Pastoral Center.

“The Hispanic members of our community have a great love for Our Lady of Guadalupe,” Father Jonathan Kuhar, pastor of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, said. “Even though she appeared in Mexico, it was for the benefit of all the peoples of America.”

“It is a big thing for us. We love it,” parishioner Esau Orellana said. “We all come together for this Mass. It was beautiful – the music and the songs. The Cathedral was full of people and we love seeing that.”

Throughout the afternoon, families gathered to share food, music, dance, and even a reenactment of the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“We’re showing the story on how this all started and how she represents Mexico, Mariah Coplin, who played Our Lady of Guadalupe, explained.

“It was a beautiful moment, especially for the young kids,” Luis Coplin, who played the local bishop, added. “It was very beautiful to have all the people see the history of their country.”

“At first, nobody believed Juan Diego. Everybody said he was crazy,” Jose Antonio Galdamez Cortez reflected, thinking about the character he portrayed in the reenactment. “We planned this for about a month. It was a lot of hard work.”

Citywide Witness of Hope in Wilkes-Barre

On Friday, Dec. 12, Bishop Bambera joined the faithful of Saint Nicholas-Saint Mary Parish in Wilkes-Barre for Mass at 6 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Church and a reception afterward.

The celebration began with a large public procession through city streets at 4 p.m., drawing participants of all ages who braved the cold weather to walk, pray, sing, and dance in honor of the Blessed Mother.

“The procession was just beautiful,” parishioner Adriana Sosa said. “It is our way to show our appreciation to her, showing our love for her in this cold weather.”

For many, Our Lady of Guadalupe represents comfort and hope, especially for those facing hardship.

“She appeared to Juan Diego. He was the poorest of them all. He was at rock bottom,” Sosa added. “She gives us hope that no matter who we are, she will be there for us.”

Parishioner Michelle Bazan noted the importance of teaching younger generations about the devotion.

“It has been carried on for nearly 500 years,” she said. “If we don’t pass that on to future generations, it will eventually get lost.”

“This is honestly one of my favorite days of the year,” parishioner Luz Castro added. “From the mañanitas in the morning, to the procession, to the Mass, and then having food and the community together, all to show our love to Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

Faith perseveres through the storm

Despite heavy snowfall and strong winds, the faithful of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg gathered on Sunday, Dec. 14, for an outdoor procession followed by Mass with Bishop Bambera.

“It’s cold out – but it shows our culture and how we express it,” parishioner Adriel Lopez said. “I just like seeing everyone.”

Participants from many cultural backgrounds walked together, praying the rosary and honoring Our Lady.

“It makes me feel like we’re one big happy family,” parishioner Rey Pomaquiza Morocho said.

Deacon Angel Luis Rivera reflected on the deeper meaning of the celebration.

“She brought two cultures together – the Spanish culture and the Indigenous people,” he said. “She is our mother. It is bringing our faith to life.”

He also expressed gratitude for the Bishop’s presence in the Poconos.

“The Bishop is the father of the Diocese,” Deacon Rivera added. “It is so lovely that our Bishop has time to spend with us. I love the fact that he takes that time.”